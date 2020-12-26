FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Brothertown

Local News

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Brothertown on Saturday morning.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 151 near W. Jefferson Road.

Officers say a preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 151 before leaving the roadway and rolling over multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. Officers report the victim was 24 years old.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more details become available.

