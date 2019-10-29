One dead after semi crash in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — One person is dead, two others uninjured after a crash that happened around 5:48 Tuesday morning.

Waupaca Sheriff’s received a call for a semi rollover on U.S. Highway 10, west of W. Fulton St.

Based on the initial investigation, the semi was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 10 when it lost control and rolled onto its side, blocking both westbound lanes.

The semi was then hit by two pickup trucks that were also traveling westbound.

The semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash continues to be investigated.