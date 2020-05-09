1  of  2
One dead after single-vehicle crash in the Village of Hustisford

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday morning leaves one individual dead.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced that at around 11 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH E and STH 60 in the Township of Hustisford.

Officials say they were alerted that the driver involved in the crash did not appear responsive or conscious.

After further investigation, police determined that the car was headed southbound on CTH E from the Village of Hustisford when it left the roadway and continued through ditches and over a driveway, where it then crossed over STH 60, crashed through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts, and came to rest after striking a storage container on the property.

According to authorities, the unresponsive driver was pronounced dead at the scene after multiple life-saving attempts were made by medical personnel.

Deputies say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved

Dodge County police note that witnesses allegedly described signs that indicate the driver of the vehicle may have had a medical episode during the crash.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation and it has not been yet been determined if the death was the result of injuries or due to another medical problem.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

