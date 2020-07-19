One dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover incident in the Town of Little Wolf on Sunday morning.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office report at around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to County Highway B just east of Murray Road for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident.

After further investigation, deputies believe the vehicle involved was traveling westbound on County Highway B when it entered the south ditch and rolled over.

Officials report the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

Authorities say the incident is currently under investigation at this time.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5