One dead after stabbing in Fox Crossing, no arrests as police continue investigating

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is dead after someone came into an apartment and stabbed her.

According to the Fox Crossing Police Department, on July 25 around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to the 1100 block of Valley Road. While officers were en route they were told that the caller was now saying someone had killed his girlfriend.

When officers arrived a 26-year-old man said that someone came into his apartment and stabbed his 30-year-old girlfriend and killed her.

The woman ended up dying as a result of her injuries even as life-saving efforts were attempted.

The man was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

There have been no arrests made at this time. The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fox Cross Police Department at 920-720-7109.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

