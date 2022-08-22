PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73.

Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara EMS, and Waushara County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the location after a call alerted the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies explained the driver could not negotiate a curve in the road and went into a ditch.

Sheriff Wally Zuehlke identified the driver as 25-year-old Tanner Lipke of the Town of Plainfield. The Waushara County Medical Examiners Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated and Sheriff Zuehlke said it is believed that speed and alcohol are contributing factors.