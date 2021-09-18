FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Appleton on Friday night.

According to the Appleton Police Department, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oneida Street and Calumet Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officials report having found one vehicle on fire and a second vehicle badly damaged.

One driver was reported dead at the scene and the second driver was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Their condition remains unknown at this time. No other passengers were located in either vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

