One dead after vehicle accident Wednesday

LENA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says a woman involved in a Wednesday afternoon car crash has died.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., officers were notified of a one vehicle accident on Highway 141 at CTH A in the Township Lena.

Reportedly, the vehicle had rolled over and was found upside down in a retention pond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a single female occupant in the vehicle.

First responders and officers removed her from the car and administered medical attention.

She was then transported from the scene, according to officials, and was taken to St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the crash victim is being withheld at this time.