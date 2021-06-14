One dead after vehicle crashes into Fox River, Main St. Bridge reopened

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver died after a vehicle drove into the Fox River and temporarily closed the Main Street Bridge.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on June 13 around 11:55 p.m., authorities received a call about a vehicle that drove into the Fox River by the Main Street Bridge. First responders worked to remove the vehicle from the water.

Authorities say the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, did not survive the crash.

The Green Bay Police Marine Unit, Dive Team and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

There was no further information available, Local 5 will upate this story.

