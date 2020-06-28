One dead after vehicle hits deer and tree in Town of Maple Creek

MAPLE CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one individual dead on Saturday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 6200 blocks of Buboltz Road in the Town of Maple Creek.

Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling southbound on Buboltz Road when the driver hit a deer, lost control, and then hit a tree. Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5