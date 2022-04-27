HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fire started in a Town of Harrison home Wednesday.

According to a release, The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report that a house was in flames around 2 a.m.

Deputies and the Iola Fire Department were the first to arrive at the residence on County Highway P in Waupaca County.

The release states that deputies were informed when they arrived that there could be someone in the house. The Deputy State Fire Marshals were also helping and later found the body.

Law enforcement does not know who the person is yet until the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office gets the identification.

The fire remains under investigation and Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.