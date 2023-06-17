GENOA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a traffic stop in western Wisconsin after they allegedly attempted to drive away with one deputy reportedly hanging on to the side of the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the incident happened on the evening of June 16 in Genoa, when during the attempted traffic stop, one deputy shot their firearm, hitting the subject. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Facebook post from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were sent to a home near WIS 35 and Gianoli Road for a welfare check around 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say that when they arrived, the person was leaving the home, and a traffic stop was made a short distance from the residence.

During the traffic stop, the subject turned on their vehicle and allegedly began to drive away at a “high rate of speed with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle,” the release states.

Subsequently leading to the Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy firing their weapon. Body cameras have been reported to have been worn during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. The release notes that all involved authorities are fully cooperating with DCI.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Vernon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. Wisconsin Department of Justice

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.