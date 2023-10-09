BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old is dead and three people are injured following a crash in Green Lake County this weekend.

According to a release from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:26 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a crash on County Highway A near Springbrook Road in Berlin.

Officials say just one vehicle was involved in the crash as the vehicle, and all four occupants, left the roadway and crashed into trees.

As a result of the crash, authorities say a 17-year-old from Beaver Dam was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, deputies say the names of those involved in the crash will not be released until their family members are notified.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Lake County Medical Exsaminer’s Office say an investigation of this incident is ongoing.