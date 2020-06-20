GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

One dead and three others injured in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One individual is dead and three others are injured after a fatal shooting on Friday in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department said police responded to Seymour Park after reports of an individual who had been shot at the 300 blocks South Oakland Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they found multiple victims on the scene and called additional law enforcement departments to help transfer the victims to local hospitals.

Officials report three individuals have been injured and one has died during the shooting.

According to authorities, a firefighter sustained exposure during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating the incident, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

