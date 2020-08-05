One dead and two injured in Oshkosh shooting, suspect in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are releasing more details about a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead, two people injured, and a suspect behind bars.

Police say they were notified of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue that involved a weapon at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Oshkosh Police say they found a 59-year-old man dead in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy for the man has been scheduled for Thursday.

A 57-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were transported to local hospitals for gunshot wounds and are in stable condition.

The suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Aide, was taken into custody by deputies from the Green County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday night. Oshkosh Police say Aide is being held on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide.

Police say Aide and the victims knew each other.

No other details are available at this time.

