One dead, another airlifted after falling into quarry

POYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A woman has died and a man was airlifted after falling into a quarry in the Town of Poygan area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Winneconne Poygan Fire Department/First Responders and Oshkosh Fire Department EMS, were dispatched to the 8000 block of County Road D around 3:08 p.m. Monday.

An initial report stated two people had fallen into a quarry.

The two people, a married couple from Oshkosh, had reportedly been at a nearby business when they left the property on foot and ended up on the top ridge of the adjacent quarry.

A friend later located the couple at the bottom of the quarry, roughly a 40 to 50-foot drop, according to officials.

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old man was transported by ThedaStar Air Medical to an area hospital.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation, but they do believe the couple was unfamiliar with the terrain in this area.