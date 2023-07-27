GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old man from Shawano County has died after a head-on crash with a car attempting to pass a semi on US 22 in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 22 and CTH P in Gillett around 9:20 p.m. on July 26.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation indicated that a car, driven by an 18-year-old man from Krakow, heading northbound on US 22 was reportedly passing a semi and allegedly crashed into a motorcycle head-on in the oncoming lane of traffic.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man from Bonduel, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, authorities say. The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other injuries occurred during the incident, however, the semi sustained minor damage as a result.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the:

Gillett Area Ambulance Service

Wisconsin State Patrol

Town of Gillett Fire Department

City of Gillett Fire Department

Oconto County Highway Department

Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will provide an update to this story when more information is released.