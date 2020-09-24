One dead, another hospitalized in Menasha house fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a house fire in Menasha.

WFRV Local 5 crews are on scene in the 700 block of Second Street.

Authorities say crews were dispatched to the structure fire shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says they will release more details on Friday.

