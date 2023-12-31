MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another is in ‘serious’ condition after a single vehicle crashed into the Sonoco Paper Mill in Menasha on Sunday.

According to the Menasha Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and River Street for reports of a crash.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle was heading north over the Washington Street bridge and hit the Sonoco Paper Mill at Washington Street, officers say.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital. Authorities say that the 84-year-old passenger later died as a result of her injuries and the 85-year-old driver is in ‘serious’ condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no additional details were provided.