SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around 5:43 a.m., a 911 call was received for a two-vehicle crash on County Road J, west of Meadowlark Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The investigation shows the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on County Road J, crossed the centerline, and hit an oncoming 2016 Mazda CX-5 head one.

The driver of the Equinox, a 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was taken to a Milwaukee hospital with significant injuries.

The name of those involved has not been released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.