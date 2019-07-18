UPDATE: Victim of Manitowoc rollover identified

FRIDAY 7/19/19 11:51 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials have released the name of the victim of a Wednesday afternoon rollover crash in Manitowoc County.

Officials say 35-year-old Rae Lea Trevino from Sheboygan was ejected from her vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities say her car was traveling north on I-43 when witnesses reported that the vehicle left its lane and went onto the median shoulder. The driver then over-corrected and traveled into the right land, went into a ditch and rolled over.

Trevino was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. A passenger suffered minor injuries.

THURSDAY 7/18/19 4:24 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.