One dead, another injured following one-vehicle crash in Oconto Co.

SPRUCE, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oconto Falls area man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of the crash on CTH M east of Neta Lane in the Town of Spruce around 5:53 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the vehicle overturned in the north ditch. It had been traveling east on CTH M before leaving the road and overturning.

A 34-year-old man from the Oconto Falls area was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

a 31-year-old woman from the Oconto Falls area was transported to the hospital for injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, are conducting an investigation.