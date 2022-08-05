NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River.

According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a pickup truck heading south crossed the center line and struck two vehicles heading north. As a result, five people were injured and one person died.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time pending family notification and this crash remains an active investigation at this time.

Assisting agencies include: Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, New London Fire Department, Hortonville Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar, and New London First Responders.

No further details were provided.