One dead following a crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- Details of an accident near the town of Black Creek involving two vehicles were released on Tuesday, December 7.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department explains the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Trunk Road A and Highway 47 for the crash. According to the release, a 19-year-old man from Black Creek was driving a van and heading North on Cty Tk A. He failed to yield the right-of-way to a box truck that was heading Southbound on 47, which was being driven by a 40-year-old man from St. Cloud.

The Truck hit the van on the driver’s side, Officials explain, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was treated and released at the scene of the accident, and Officials say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The highway was closed for nearly three and half hours and has since reopened. The incident is currently still under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new information becomes available.