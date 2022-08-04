WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County.

According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post say a preliminary investigation indicates that a truck, driven by a 49-year-old female from Appleton, lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch.

As a result, the vehicle rolled over and the female was thrown from the truck. After lifesaving efforts, the Appleton native died as a result of the crash.

The name of the person is not being released at this time and the crash is currently being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No further information was provided and Local 5 News will update this should any additional details be released following this incident.