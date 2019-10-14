One dead following armed robbery in Neenah

One person is dead and a suspect on the loose following a shooting at The Short Branch Saloon in Neenah.

Neenah Police responded to the Short Branch Saloon on Harrison Street at 12:14 Monday morning.

Police say an armed robber entered the business and shot a patron during the robbery.

Police say despite the best efforts of the first responders, the victim died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark baseball hat, a face mask and a dark colored sweatshirt.

The suspect fled in a dark four door car with silver wheels, southbound on Harrison St.

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence on Harrison St. in Neenah. Call came in shortly after midnight of an armed robbery turned shooting. One person is dead and police are searching for the suspect. @WFRVLocal5 pic.twitter.com/nLQsvIWRVO — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 14, 2019

The suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Police say if anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact Investigative Lieutenant Pat Pedersen at 920-886-6000.

Report any suspicious behavior to your local law enforcement. If you observe suspicious behavior in the City of Neenah, call 911 or 920-886-6000.