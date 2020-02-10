One dead following Clintonville house fire

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Clintonville Police say one person is dead following a structure fire near Clintonville Middle School early Monday morning.

Officials say crews were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. for a possible fire. Police say there was a language barrier with the caller that made it difficult to obtain information or location.

Crews were able to locate a residence on 19th Street that had flames coming from the backside of the building.

Authorities say that in a short time, a large amount of the structure was engulfed in flames.

When the Clintonville Fire Department made entry into the residence, a body was located.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshall has been contacted to assist in the investigation.

Clintonville Police say the fire remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time, but Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

