FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

One dead following crash between semi-tractor and bicycle in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)- Officers from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a crash in the Village of Little Chute that occurred on Monday, October 18.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the release.

Law Enforcement responded to the intersection of E. North Avenue and Freedom Road for the incident. The crash involved a semi-tractor with a trailer and a bicyclist, officials explain. Once on scene, immediate aid was given to the bicyclist who had life-threatening injures.

The man was transported to a local hospital, he later died from those injures. The victim has been identified as 85-year-old James Van Asten from Appleton.

Roadways were closed for hours, but have since reopened. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

