One dead following crash in Sheboygan County

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Lyndon Monday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of STHWY 57 and County Road N around 3:11 p.m.

Local 5’s Milwaukee affiliate, WDJT, says authorities reported the crash involved a Plymouth Police Department squad that was traveling back to Plymouth.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 77-year-old man had died and a 35-year-old woman had sustained non-life threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the preliminary investigation shows the man had been traveling south on STHY 57 and turned east on County Road N in front of another vehicle.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

