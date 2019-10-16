One dead following house fire in Menominee County

INGALLSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) — A man has died following a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Menominee County.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to a structure fire in Ingallston Township around 3:12 p.m.

The homeowner was believed to still be inside the home when the initial call came in.

Upon arrival, crews say they observed the home to have flames in the basement and the entire house overcome with smoke.

When crews made entry into the residence, man was found inside.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.