One dead following Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a house fire in Sheboygan on Monday night, according to the Sheboygan Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Michigan Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. for a residential building fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building. Crews entered the building to extinguish the fire and found one person inside. That victim was treated on scene before being transported to a hospital where they later died.

Photos courtesy Sheboygan Fire

Sheboygan Fire says three people are without a home because of this fire, which caused an estimated $70,000 in damages.

One firefighter was treated on scene for injuries. Sheboygan Fire was assisted by the Town of Sheboygan, the City of Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, and Cedar Grove.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

