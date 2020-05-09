One dead following officer-involved shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Green Bay on May 9.

The Green Bay Police Department responded to an incident on Saturday morning, after reports of shots being fired on the 2800 block of University Avenue.

P olice say as they arrived and saw a suspect shooting at another individual. Officers shot the suspect with the weapon who then later died from their injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were reported injured.

The DOJ says the officers involved with the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per Green Bay Police department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation, the DCI is leading this investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

