One dead following officer-involved shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Green Bay on May 9.
The Green Bay Police Department
Police say as they arrived and saw a suspect shooting at another individual. Officers shot the suspect with the weapon who then later died from their injuries at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were reported injured.
The DOJ says the officers
The Division of Criminal Investigation, the DCI is leading this investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
Local 5 will update this story as it develops.