WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Waushara County

DAKOTA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. on Cottonville Lane east of State Road 22 in the Town of Dakota.

Authorities say the vehicle was torn in half and a portion of the vehicle had burned. Following an initial investigation, authorities say it appears the vehicle was traveling westbound, lost control, and went into the trees.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Beau Brown died at the scene. The condition of the surving passenger, 42-year-old Kevin Conger is unknown at this time.

