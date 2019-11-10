One dead following single-vehicle I-41 crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has been found dead after officials responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 41.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on the off-ramp from Interstate 41 northbound to Prospect Avenue at 7:43 AM on Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle in a nearby creek with a lone occupant.

The occupant of that vehicle was found to be deceased.

The identity of the victim involved in the crash is not being released at this time as the investigation continues.