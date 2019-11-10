FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One dead following single-vehicle I-41 crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has been found dead after officials responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 41.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on the off-ramp from Interstate 41 northbound to Prospect Avenue at 7:43 AM on Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle in a nearby creek with a lone occupant.

The occupant of that vehicle was found to be deceased.

The identity of the victim involved in the crash is not being released at this time as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories