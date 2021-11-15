One dead following two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- A two-vehicle accident has left one dead on Monday, November 15, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened on Monday, November 15, around 8 a.m.

First responders were called to the accident that is placed on CTH K at I43 in the Township of Kossuth, according to the release. Initial investigation explains a 2005 Ford Ranger and a 2007 Sterling truck were involved in the crash.

The Ford Ranger driver was a 70-year-old man from Tinley Park, Illinois who didn’t stop at a stop sign while heading southbound on the I43 off-ramp. He was then struck by the Sterling truck, which was operated by a 67-year-old man from the Whitelaw area.

The 70-year-old was declared dead on scene, according to authorities, the truck driver was not injured. They believe the cause of death as blunt force trauma and head injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no other details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new information becomes available.