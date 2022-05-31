DOTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has died from his injuries after a UTV accident in the Town of Doty.

According to a release, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a UTV accident at the intersection of CTH T at Boulder Lake Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they were able to locate an injured 56-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois who was ejected from the cargo portion of the UTV.

The man was transported by Mountain Area Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the UTV was a 53-year-old man from Waukesha, Wisconsin, and was initially arrested on suspicion of operating an ATV/UTV while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm.

Based on the nature of the crash, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office will be referring additional charges to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this when more is made available.