ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.

One person and a dog were found dead, authorities say, and another person was taken to a local hospital with ‘severe burns.’

Burnett County Sheriff’s Office

The home, located on Cemetery Road, is being called a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal and Burnett County Medical Examiner were called in for an investigation. Grantsburg Fire, Frederic Fire, Cushing Fire, North Ambulance, Wisconsin DNR, Burnett County Emergency Management, and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Names have not yet been released and no further information was provided.