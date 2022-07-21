STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield is dead after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole.

According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.

A short time later, Kaster’s vehicle was spotted heading east on County Road W. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, Kaster’s vehicle went off the road, impacted a power pole, trees, and started on fire.

Kaster was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and Local 5 News will update this if any more information is made available.

This is the fourth traffic death in Marinette County in 2022.