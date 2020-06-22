One dead in rollover crash in Oconto County

TOWN OF MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead in a single car rollover in Oconto County on Sunday night.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on County Highway Z, north of Golf Course Road in the town of Maple Valley, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver of the car was a 44-year-old man from Suring who died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident is under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later date.

