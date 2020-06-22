One dead in rollover crash in Oconto County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead in a single car rollover in Oconto County on Sunday night.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on County Highway Z, north of Golf Course Road in the town of Maple Valley, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The driver of the car was a 44-year-old man from Suring who died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident is under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later date.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"