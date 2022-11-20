SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

According to the Shawano Police Department, one person is dead and an officer has been placed on administrative assignment following an incident that took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

City of Shawano Police Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance. Officers were authorized to enter the home and were directed to the basement.

Officers say that in the basement they saw one person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

The release states that that is when one officer discharged their weapon, hitting the person who was holding the shotgun. Officers say that lifesaving measures were reportedly administered.

However, the individual was transported to a local hospital where they died.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The officer who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin DOJ’s DCI, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office. All involved law enforcement officers are fully cooperating with the investigation.

No other details have been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new information becomes available.