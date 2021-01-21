One dead in single car crash in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a car crash in the Town of Lind has killed one person.

According to a release, the crash happened near County Hwy E and Crystal Lake Rd around noon Thursday.

Deputies say the crash likely happened after the SUV crossed a lane and entered a ditch, hitting several trees.

The driver of the car was transported to the ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, but was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and the driver’s name will not be released until family members are notified.