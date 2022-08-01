WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott.

According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.

An autopsy ruled the cause of her death was strangulation and as a result, 57-year-old Michael Ingold, who is currently at the Shawano County Jail for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, was named the suspect.

Ingold’s bond was set at $1,000,000 cash by Circuit Court Judge William Kussel. The investigation is still ongoing by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at this time and the name of the victims will not be released until a later date.