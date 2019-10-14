FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One dead, one injured in Outagamie County crash involving a semi and SUV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
10/14/19 10:44 a.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old Shiocton woman has died after her SUV crashed into a semi.

Police say she was driving north on CTH J and failed to stop at a stop sign at CTH S in the Town of Kaukauna.

Police say the semi was driven by a 55-year-old Shiocton man. He was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remains closed and the crash is under investigation.

10/14/2019 9:21 a.m.

Outagamie County deputies are at the scene of a deadly accident involving an SUV and a semi.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway J near Freedom.

The sheriff’s department says one person has died while another is injured.

The intersection is expected to be closed into the late morning.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories