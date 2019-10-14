One dead, one injured in Outagamie County crash involving a semi and SUV

10/14/19 10:44 a.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old Shiocton woman has died after her SUV crashed into a semi.

Police say she was driving north on CTH J and failed to stop at a stop sign at CTH S in the Town of Kaukauna.

Police say the semi was driven by a 55-year-old Shiocton man. He was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remains closed and the crash is under investigation.

10/14/2019 9:21 a.m.

Outagamie County deputies are at the scene of a deadly accident involving an SUV and a semi.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway J near Freedom.

The sheriff’s department says one person has died while another is injured.

The intersection is expected to be closed into the late morning.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for updates.