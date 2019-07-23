NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

One dead, one injured while attempting to clear fallen tree in Oconto County

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) — One man is dead and another injured after they attempted to remove a fallen tree.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s office says it happened Friday night around 10:15 p.m. According to deputies, a 67-year-old man was attempting to remove the tree with a chain attached to a four-wheeler. The chain reportedly broke, causing the tree to break free. The tree hit the man on the head, causing serious trauma. The man was sent to a Rhinelander hospital. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

A 39-year-old man was also hurt in the incident. He received serious eye and facial injuries. Police say he was also sent to a Rhinelander hospital.

