One dead, one injured while attempting to clear fallen tree in Oconto County

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WFRV) — One man is dead and another injured after they attempted to remove a fallen tree.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s office says it happened Friday night around 10:15 p.m. According to deputies, a 67-year-old man was attempting to remove the tree with a chain attached to a four-wheeler. The chain reportedly broke, causing the tree to break free. The tree hit the man on the head, causing serious trauma. The man was sent to a Rhinelander hospital. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

A 39-year-old man was also hurt in the incident. He received serious eye and facial injuries. Police say he was also sent to a Rhinelander hospital.