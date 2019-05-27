One dead, one with injuries following head-on crash in Dodge County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports a driver on the wrong side of the highway and alcohol likely contributed to a crash Sunday, leaving one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle crash on US 151 just north of the township of Trenton.

The crash occurred after reports came in of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 151.

Officers say a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a 39-year-old man from Beaver Dam was traveling north on the south side of the highway.

The caravan reportedly struck a Nissan Altima driven by a 24-year-old man from Sun Prairie traveling south.

Flight for Life transported the driver of the wrong-way vehicle for life-threatening injuries.

According to the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office, the driver of the Altima suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

The case remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office believes alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the highway are contributing factors in the crash.