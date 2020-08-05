WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One dead, two airlifted after rollover crash in Waupaca County

ST. LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and two people were airlifted following a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County on Tuesday.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of a one-vehicle rollover crash on North Rail Road east of Keating Street in the Township of St. Lawrence shortly before 6 p.m.

Authorities determined an eastbound pickup truck lost control and overturned. Three occupants – a 39-year-old man from Waupaca and a 16-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, both from Weyauwega – had been ejected from the vehicle.

The 16-year-old and the 50-year-old were airlifted from the scene. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and no further details are available. WFRV Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

