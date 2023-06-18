BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and two were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Brown County on Saturday.

According to the Hollandtown Fire Department, the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. on June 17 at the intersection of Man-Cal Road and CTH D.

First responders say that a pickup truck was on its roof “with one occupant in front of the gas station” and an SUV was in a ditch.

Lifesaving efforts for the sole occupant of the pickup truck were unsuccessful and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the two other people in the SUV had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life.

Both occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital, a man was transported by helicopter and a woman was transported by ambulance.

Assisting the Hollandtown Fire Department was the Forest Junction Fire Department, Harrison First Responders, Gold Cross and Brillion Ambulance, Thedastar, Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No other information was provided.