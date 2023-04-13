LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Brown County Wednesday night that is believed to be caused by alcohol.

According to a release from the Hobart-Lawerence Police Department, Officers responded at 9:15 Wednesday night to reports of a two-vehicle crash around the area of French Road and Little Rapids Road in the Town of Lawrence.

Police say a Ford Edge, driven by a 47-year-old woman from Denmark was driving north when it hit a Ford Fusion head-on in the lane of traffic.

The Driver of the Ford Fusion was a 46-year-old man. the Fusion also had a passenger that was a 14-year-old boy. Both the man and the boy were from Hortonville.

After the initial contact, police say the Ford Edge rolled over and caught on fire. No word on what happened to the Ford Fusion during the crash but its driver, the 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fusion’s 14-year-old passenger sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Driver of the Ford Edge was also hurt in the crash and was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford Edge, the 47-year-old woman, was then taken into custody on initial charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Injury.

The names of all parties involved are not being released at this time pending an ongoing investigation and notification of family members.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says it was assisted on the scene by the following departments:

Ashwaubenon Rescue

Brown County Communications Center.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

De Pere Fire and Rescue

De Pere Police Department

Eagle 3

Lawrence Fire Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wrightstown Police Department

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.



