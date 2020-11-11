FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One dead, two injured in Winnebago County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a three vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Tuesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched for a three vehicle crash near Highway 76 and Larson Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found one commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles involved in the incident.

According to authorities, the driver of the commercial vehicle and one of the passenger vehicles were transported to ThedaCare in Neenah for their injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated and released while the other driver sustained unspecified injuries.

The driver of the second passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says weather may have played a role in the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history