One dead, two injured in Winnebago County crash

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a three vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Tuesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched for a three vehicle crash near Highway 76 and Larson Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found one commercial vehicle and two passenger vehicles involved in the incident.

According to authorities, the driver of the commercial vehicle and one of the passenger vehicles were transported to ThedaCare in Neenah for their injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated and released while the other driver sustained unspecified injuries.

The driver of the second passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says weather may have played a role in the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories