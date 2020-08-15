One dog dead after house fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog is dead and over $35,000 worth of damages to a home resulted after a house fire in Appleton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews responded shortly before 2 p.m., to reports of smoke coming from a home in the 700 block W. Lorain Street in the City of Appleton.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported light smoke conditions outside the house, and after entering the home crews say they encountered heavy smoke in the house, with a fire in the living room.

No injuries were reported during the incident, firefighters say the owner of the residence was not home at the time of the incident and has been displaced.

Appleton fire officials report two dogs were removed from the house and one dog suffered no injuries while the second dog did not survive despite efforts of firefighters who administered oxygen and gave supportive care.

Fire officials say the house did not have working fire alarms and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5